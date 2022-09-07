Reviewing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 49.33% 16.12% 14.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $36.71 million 1.67 $3.55 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 18.11 $387.15 million $4.40 36.89

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats AGM Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

