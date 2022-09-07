Revolution Populi Market Cap Hits $14.41 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $6,239.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

