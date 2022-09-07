REVV Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 3% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $465,233.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.
REVV Profile
REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
REVV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
