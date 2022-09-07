Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,133 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Shares of IEX opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

