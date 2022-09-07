Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,206 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

