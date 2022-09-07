Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

