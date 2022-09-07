Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,023 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,106,441 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.