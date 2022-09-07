Rhumbline Advisers Buys 36,611 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

