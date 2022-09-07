Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

