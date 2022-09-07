Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

