Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.74 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

