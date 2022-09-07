Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.