Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

