Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,242 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Woodward were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

WWD opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

