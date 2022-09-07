Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,639 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in II-VI were worth $22,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in II-VI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

