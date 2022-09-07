Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,678 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

