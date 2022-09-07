Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,014 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

