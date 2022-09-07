Rhumbline Advisers Sells 35,271 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

