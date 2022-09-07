Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,846 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

