Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Cap Reaches $4,619.35

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,619.35 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance (CRYPTO:RIGEL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. The official website for Rigel Finance is rigel.finance. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

