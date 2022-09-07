Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.0500 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,723.03 and $279.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
