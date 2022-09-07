Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,669.93 and approximately $229.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
