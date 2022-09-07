RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $142.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $8,170,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

