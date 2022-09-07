Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,733.50 ($57.20) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market cap of £76.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 513.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

