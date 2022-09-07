RioDeFi Trading Up 0.7% This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $547,992.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars.

