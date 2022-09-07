Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.25. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

