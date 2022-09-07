Rivetz Price Tops $0.0006 (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $15,441.25 and approximately $32.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.