Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 67.71.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,644,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

