Robert Broomfield Purchases 85,277 Shares of Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Stock

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Rating) insider Robert Broomfield acquired 85,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$21,745.64 ($15,206.74).
Ava Risk Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.11.
Ava Risk Group Company Profile
