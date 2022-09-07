Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

RHI stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

