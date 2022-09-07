Robert W. Baird Increases IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $34.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

