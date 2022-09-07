Robert W. Baird Raises ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $23.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

