ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 197,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.