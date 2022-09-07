Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$6.27. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 67,250 shares traded.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$637.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.19.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$140,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,087.50. Insiders sold a total of 63,100 shares of company stock worth $397,743 over the last ninety days.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

