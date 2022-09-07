Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $350.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

