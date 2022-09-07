ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $770,186.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

