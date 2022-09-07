Roseon Finance (ROSN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Roseon Finance Profile

Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

