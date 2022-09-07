Roseon Finance (ROSN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
Roseon Finance Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
