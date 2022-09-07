Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.71. 1,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $466,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.