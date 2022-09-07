Router Protocol Hits Market Cap of $22.09 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00013864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and $2.12 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,430,947 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

