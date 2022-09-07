Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

