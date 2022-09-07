RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Cap Tops $53.16 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $53.16 million and $1.09 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,260,004 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars.

