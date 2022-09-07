Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Ruff (RUFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $1.50 million and $130,601.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030496 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088776 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041806 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.Facebook | Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.