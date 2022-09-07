Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUPRF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rupert Resources in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

