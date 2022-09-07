Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218,448.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $218,448.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030411 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00043476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00085655 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

