Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

