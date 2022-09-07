RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $387.90

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.90 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 330.60 ($3.99). RWS shares last traded at GBX 339.60 ($4.10), with a volume of 424,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($7.90).

RWS Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,472.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

RWS Cuts Dividend

RWS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

