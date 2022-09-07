S4FE (S4F) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,645.00

S4FE (S4F) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $548,627.27 and approximately $15,645.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.
About S4FE
S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
S4FE Coin Trading
