Safe Reaches Market Cap of $197.60 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Safe has a market capitalization of $197.60 million and approximately $115,374.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $9.48 or 0.00049323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

