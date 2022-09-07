SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $721,655.97

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $721,655.97 and approximately $174,201.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00602448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00266925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017380 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

