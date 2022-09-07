SafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,740.61 or 0.99975384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00062924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00229191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00147181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00241979 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00053295 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

